a 4-year-old girl found more than two weeks after her disappearance

The little girl was found in a locked house. A suspect, aged 36 and unrelated to the family, was arrested

A four-year-old Australian girl who went missing on October 16 while camping with her parents was found “safe and sound” in a house on Wednesday, police said. Cleo Smith was missing while camping with her family in Western Australia. Major air, sea and land searches involving around 100 police officers were immediately launched.

The girl was found by police at a locked house in Carnarvon, near where she was last seen 18 days earlier, police said. “One of the officers took her in his arms and asked her what your name is,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch. The little girl then replied “My name is Cleo”.





A “very rare” rescue

The police, who forced the entrance to the house where she was at around 1 a.m., said they had arrested a man for questioning. He is 36 years old and has no ties to family, said Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson. Cleo joined her parents soon after. “Our family is complete again,” said her mother, Ellie Smith, in a message accompanying a photo of her daughter posted on Instagram.

She had recounted her immense despair when she found out at 6 a.m. that the family tent was open and her eldest daughter was missing. His statements sparked a tremendous outpouring of solidarity across Australia. On a radio, Commissioner Blanch called the rescue “simply incredible”. ” It’s very rare. This is something we hoped for with all our hearts and it has come true ”.

Police have not given any details on the exact circumstances of Cloe’s disappearance or how she was found. “The girl is as good as we could hope for under such circumstances,” he added. She was taken care of by a medical team.