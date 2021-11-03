a big surprise in sight for Sergio Ramos?

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

It is one of the great unknowns of PSG since the start of the season. Sergio Ramos, the Spanish central defender who arrived from Real Madrid this summer, has still not played a minute in an official match. Arrived short of form, weighed down by a calf injury during his summer preparation, the former undisputed captain of the club merengue worried.

A return to training this week?

Even to the point that some radical rumors have appeared in recent days, the Parisian even evoking the track of an early termination of contract, which did not fail to speak as well in France as in Spain. However, it seems that a diametrically opposed outcome is becoming clearer concerning the Ramos case.

According to Marca, the Spaniard could indeed return to training in the coming days! The daily quotes sources announcing that Ramos could train as soon as this week with PSG, others more cautious evoking next week. Which would already represent a big relief for the club of the capital.



