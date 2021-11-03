A delegation from the European Parliament in Taiwan

A delegation from the European Parliament arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, as part of an effort to forge closer ties with the island, despite warnings from China. The seven-member group led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials during the three-day trip, the island’s foreign ministry said, describing it. like the first delegation “officialOf the European Parliament.

“We look forward to fruitful discussions on defending democracy, freedom, the rule of law and respect for human rights with our like-minded European partners.“, He added in a statement. Raphaël Glucksmann, a vocal critic of China, was one of the five lawmakers sanctioned by Beijing in March. “Neither the threats nor the sanctions will impress me. Never. And I will continue, always, to stand with those who fight for democracy and human rights. So here it is: I’m going to TaiwanHe tweeted.

The Chinese mission in Brussels had already warned that a visit by MEPs to Taiwan “undermine China’s fundamental interests and undermine the healthy development of China-EU relations“. Beijing reacted strongly last month to the visit of a group of French senators to Taiwan and to those of Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu to Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

All official communication with Taipei has been cut off since the election in 2016 of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, with Beijing stepping up economic, diplomatic and military pressure on the territory. Recently, Chinese military planes have stepped up incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone (Adiz).