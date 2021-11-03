a few hours after they go online, the tickets for the winter holidays are a hit

SNCF announced that tickets for the 2022 winter holidays were now available. Many French people rushed to reserve their place, often with the ski slopes in their sights, reports BFMTV, Wednesday, November 3.

The winter holidays start in three months, but the French are already getting organized.

Just hours after SNCF announced that it was possible to book your train ticket, the company revealed that it had experienced a 20% increase in sales compared to the same period in 2019, before the Covid pandemic. 19. By midday, some 350,000 tickets had been sold, relates BFMTV, Wednesday 3 November. Reservations are open until March 27, 2022, and even until July 2 for Ouigo, whether at physical ticket offices at the station or on the Internet. SNCF is optimistic about future sales.





Skiing, city or family vacations?

Many are aiming for ski holidays, with the return of the ski lifts due to a more stable sanitary situation. The health pass will not be compulsory, even if Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, warned by saying that epidemiological indicators could change the situation, in the event of deterioration. BFMTV specifies that the Alps dominate the ranking, with in particular Grenoble (Isère), Annecy (Haute-Savoie) or Chambéry (Savoie) as the most popular destinations. Some resorts will also open in November, such as Val-d’Isère (Savoie), Chamonix (Haute-Savoie) or Font-Romeu (Pyrénées-Orientales).

When it comes to cities, Paris is leading the way. Then come Lyon (Rhône-Alpes), Lille (North), Bordeaux (Gironde) and Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), explains the media. For those who would also like to visit family, as a reminder, the school holidays are divided into three zones: A, from February 12 to 28, B, from February 5 to 21 and finally C, from February 19 to 7 March.