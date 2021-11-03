A frightening “black hole” discovered in the middle of the ocean on Google Maps

At the center of all the far-fetched theories on Reddit this Wednesday, November 3, the famous area pointed to on Google Maps is in fact the island of Vostok, located in the Republic of Kiribati, in the center of Oceania.

In this snapshot at the heart of questions from Google Maps, which celebrated its 15th birthday last year, we see an island that seems surrounded by foam and whose center is a huge black triangle. It does not take more for Reddit users to advance funny or eccentric theories: a censored area, an erupting volcano, the “Bermuda Triangle” or even the island from the “Lost” series.

The mysterious black spot on Google Maps is actually Vostok Island. It is an island located in the southeast of New Zealand and belongs to the Republic of Kiribati, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean consisting of 33 coral atolls and islands. pic.twitter.com/FHCe1DjuO9 – Valia Traka (@TrakaValia) November 1, 2021



Yet it is the island of Vostok, an uninhabited Kiribati atoll, in the Pacific Ocean. Discovered in 1820 by Russian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, this 1.3 kilometer-long parcel belongs to the Republic of Kiribati, independent from the United Kingdom since 1979.

The impression of a black hole can be explained by two factors more credible than the theories advanced on the social network, namely a lack of satellite imagery or an underexposure to the sun for the center of the island, covered by many trees.