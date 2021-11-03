More

    A frightening “black hole” discovered in the middle of the ocean on Google Maps

    At the center of all the far-fetched theories on Reddit this Wednesday, November 3, the famous area pointed to on Google Maps is in fact the island of Vostok, located in the Republic of Kiribati, in the center of Oceania.

    In this snapshot at the heart of questions from Google Maps, which celebrated its 15th birthday last year, we see an island that seems surrounded by foam and whose center is a huge black triangle. It does not take more for Reddit users to advance funny or eccentric theories: a censored area, an erupting volcano, the “Bermuda Triangle” or even the island from the “Lost” series.

    Yet it is the island of Vostok, an uninhabited Kiribati atoll, in the Pacific Ocean. Discovered in 1820 by Russian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, this 1.3 kilometer-long parcel belongs to the Republic of Kiribati, independent from the United Kingdom since 1979.

    The impression of a black hole can be explained by two factors more credible than the theories advanced on the social network, namely a lack of satellite imagery or an underexposure to the sun for the center of the island, covered by many trees.


    Amanda

