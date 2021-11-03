a German archaeologist and his daughter murdered

Settled in Paraguay, the German archaeologist and his 14-year-old daughter were brutally murdered in their home and investigators have a serious lead

A 62-year-old German archaeologist and musician living in Paraguay and his 14-year-old daughter were found murdered at their home near Asuncion last month, according to Paraguayan police who said Tuesday they favored a villainous trail.

The bodies of Bernard von Bredow and his daughter Loreena were found on October 22, bearing traces of extreme violence at their residence in Aregua, 14 km from the capital.

The body of the father was carrying a bullet in the neck, as well as traces of probable abuse, forensic scientist Hector Meza told reporters. Her daughter was found with a bullet in the stomach, presumably the cause of a fatal bleeding.

“The house was completely messy, with blood stains in almost every corner, attesting that the owner was forced to move to, in our opinion, give them the key to a safe,” the chef explained. Paraguayan Police Homicides, Commissioner Hugo Grance.





Workers fired

“We have a fairly favorable track to reach the perpetrators” of the crimes, he added. Police suspect a group of construction workers who were expanding the house and whom the victim had sacked 15 days earlier. In addition to a large number of carpenter and turner’s tools found in the house of the victim who was also a luthier, a closed safe was discovered.

According to the police, the safe was the target of criminals, but unable to open it, they attacked the owner and his daughter. A sister of MVon Bredow was expected this weekend in Paraguay to organize the repatriation of the bodies.

The archaeologist was notably known in Germany for having discovered in the 1970s in Bavaria an important part of a woolly mammoth, whose reconstructed skeleton subsequently formed the heart of a local prehistoric museum.