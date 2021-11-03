More

    a last blow of the collar before the truce

    Sports


    OL – Monaco (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)


    Olympique Lyonnais welcomes Sparta Prague this Thursday before a trip to Rennes on Sunday. Two important matches before the new international break.

    Two more matches and it’s the truce. For Olympique Lyonnais, this last week of competition before a new break is of great importance that can set the tone for the end of the year 2021. It begins this Thursday with the reception of Sparta Prague (6:45 pm) at the occasion of the 4th day of the Europa League.

    Two weeks after a stunning victory in the Czech Republic (4-3), the players of Peter Bosz have the opportunity, in case of victory, to compile their ticket at 99% for the round of 16 of the competition. A qualification acquired quickly that could allow the Lyon coach to run for the next C3 matches against Brøndby (25/11) then the Glasgow Rangers (9/12) and thus manage the playing time of his executives for the League. 1.

    Succeed in chaining in Ligue 1

    After a difficult success against Lens (2-1), OL will come up against another ambitious player in the championship, Rennes. Traveling on the lawn of Roazhon Park (this Sunday, 8:45 p.m.), the Rhone residents have the opportunity to string together two consecutive victories in Ligue 1, which could be a first since the two consecutive successes against Nantes (0-1 ) then Strasbourg (3-1) between end-August and mid-September. In Brittany, Olympique Lyonnais will have a hard time facing the training trained by Bruno Genesio, team in shape of the moment and which offered itself the scalp of Paris Saint-Germain (2-0), at the beginning of October.


