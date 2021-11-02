A little myocarditis, and it starts again

through Hashtable.

On this Monday of the celebration of All Saints’ Day, we will have a mixed pleasure … to discover yet another avatar of what French journalism is currently producing: while Pfizer and Moderna are currently doing their utmost to obtain a marketing authorization. the market for their products for children under 12, a team of “decoders” from the over-subsidized Le Monde editorial staff wondered whether it was necessary to get there.

And it is true that the question deserves to be asked, in an insistent way, so much the current data leaves one perplexed on the usefulness of the step of a treatment of scale for the young people.

On the one hand, there is the clearly accepted observation of all that the coronavirus does not make the population in question sick: children, if they can eventually find themselves carrying the virus, do not develop (or very very little) symptoms. Across the country, only sixteen children (under the age of 18) have died since the start of the pandemic and fifteen had comorbidities which indicate quite clearly that the virus was an added factor to the reasons for their death. By comparison, the flu (influenza) kills more children each year (8 children out of 1 million succumb to the flu, or in France 84 deaths per year associated with the flu in children under 14).

On the other hand, it is also admitted in a now non-controversial way that the products offered by Pfizer, Moderna and others in no way guarantee the non-infection of patients: not only, it remains possible to catch the disease and develop symptoms, but it appears that the viral load of the vaccinated is not significantly different from the unvaccinated (one can refer to the embarrassed statements of Dr. Fauci on this subject). The Lancet, in a recent study, also concludes that fully vaccinated and infected people ultimately have a viral load similar to that of unvaccinated people.

In this case, we do not understand the importance of absolutely wanting to take care of children, especially if we remember that the latter, in full growth, do not have the same biological behaviors as adults and that their children do. Immune reactions are also sharper than those of adults (and all the more so, than older adults, the initial targets of these experimental treatments).

With these findings, the article in Le Monde questions the relevance of extending the Pfizer and Moderna treatments to children: for decoders, perhaps we could achieve collective immunity by this means (finally?), When well even the scientific community explains quite simply why it has become largely chimerical …

And if not, the article quickly evokes the notion of individual benefit before admitting that, well, er, it is actually not statistically significant given the already very low number of cases of diseases avoided …

In the end, with “ risks for this age group almost zero »(As Christèle Gras-Le Guen summarizes in the article) and collective immunity impossible to achieve, there is no really solid argument left to justify taking care of children in this way: unlike other diseases (polio, diphtheria etc.) for which they are all already widely vaccinated and which once affected and killed vast proportions of these children, treating children for Covid seems as unnecessary as it is costly.

In the end, this piece of journalistic bravery nevertheless manages to conclude that the benefit of the treatment is not established and could have stopped on this conclusion.

And there, it is the drama: while the last straight line towards an end point was almost assured, a quotation from Catherine Hill, epidemiologist and biostatistician at the Gustave-Roussy Institute came at this moment. For her, the benefit of a vaccination would still be collective and would relate to the circulation of the virus. As for the possible side effects, well, we would have to put up with them:





Yes, you read that correctly: in order to very hypothetically reduce the circulation of a virus which causes almost no risk of severe form in children, and which should no longer cause it in vaccinated adults (this is the idea of ​​the vaccine, I remind you), we should therefore push to inoculate the young people even if it means triggering serious pathologies of the heart in some of them …

When we factor in the fact that these pericarditis and myocarditis, as rare as they are, require treatment and lifelong follow-up (i.e. more than 70 years to live for these children given the current life expectancy in France) , one wonders exactly where is the benefit, even collective, of this exercise of macabre thought. Collectively, it is difficult to imagine the cost of treating these “few” children, the psychological impact on them and their parents of this unfortunate occurrence and the after effects will be seen as acceptable.

Moreover, it suffices that a few children die from this kind of poorly calibrated operations for this famous collective benefit to immediately collapse, which we forget that it was never necessary to promote the interest of other vaccines: up to ‘in 2020, we only vaccinated to protect ourselves, the calculation being logically always done in a personal way.

In addition, the casualness with which the collective is placed before the individual (even if absolutely nothing certain is established) and a rather incredible dose of cynicism reach their peak when the wriggling scientist punctuates her remark with “ provided that the population understands the issue and accepts this vaccination »: Yes, finally, with a good understanding on the part of the animals not always too fine, some of their children died of a heart attack or sick of the heart for life, that does it, it is for the collective, the good cause, less circulation, and all the hoopla.

A question comes to mind: Does Catherine Hill have grandchildren under the age of 12? Is she ready to take the risk, trumpeted as tiny, for them? And if it turns out badly, will she have to settle for a “thank you for your sacrifice”?

