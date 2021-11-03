A mysterious “black hole” in the middle of the ocean discovered on Google Maps

Vostok Island is an uninhabited Kiribati atoll in the Pacific Ocean. – Google Maps screenshot

The “Bermuda Triangle”, a “black hole”, a “censored” area, the island of “Lost” … On Reddit, some Internet users have embarked on wacky theories about an island that looks like, on Google Maps, to a triangular black hole, at best the Pacific Ocean.

Posted Wednesday, October 13, the Google Maps screenshot triggered many speculations. It shows the edges of an island, licked by what appears to be foam, and its center is made up of an entirely dark area.

The image quickly became viral on the social network, where Internet users have constructed more or less realistic theories. From the portal to a “parallel world” to the “erupting volcano” through the classic “secret military base”.

Google Maps and censored places

The island “seems censored for some reason,” writes Reddit user KorvisKhan. “It seems almost deliberately changed,” adds another, cartoonsandbeers. An opinion shared by Jazzlike_Log_709, who explains that his “first thought was that the island was censored. It wouldn’t make sense for a natural formation to be black like that on such a small island.”

Censorship is not an unrecognized practice on the side of Google Maps. Indeed, the online mapping service regularly camouflages sensitive sites with blurring or a censored area. This is the case with the Beaumettes prison, for example, or even the iconic area 51, in Nevada, which regularly unleashes the imagination of Internet users.





An uninhabited island

As for the “black hole” discovered by Reddit users, it is actually the island of Vostok, an uninhabited atoll of Kiribati, in the Pacific Ocean. Discovered in 1820 by Russian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, it is only 1.3 kilometers long. The nearest neighboring island of Vostok, also known as Bostock, Leavitts, Reaper or Anne Island, is located 158 kilometers away.

The impression of seeing a black hole could come from a defect in the satellite imagery, perhaps even from an underexposure of the center of the island, covered with trees. Tuesday evening, a user of the social network posted new photographs of the island, specifying in his title that it was “not a black hole”.

