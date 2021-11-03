A mysterious black hole in the Pacific Ocean on Google maps intrigues internet users

the essential

A strange black hole spotted in the middle of the Pacific Ocean on a Google maps satellite image has intrigued Internet users for several days. From serious theories to the most eccentric, everyone goes their own way.

It was a surfer who made this intriguing discovery last October. While browsing the Pacific Ocean on Google maps behind his computer, he came across a strange cliché. A “black hole” lost in the middle of the ocean.

Intrigued, this Kokoblocks user shared his discovery on the Reddit community site, as West France spotted it. The “black hole” he describes at first glance looks like an island in the shape of an isosceles triangle. It is surrounded by a white color that seems to be the foam of the waves. But the center is not an island seen from the sky. It is black, completely black. Could this be a real black hole?

Internet users quickly shared their hypotheses. Some saw it as an "erupting volcano", "the top of a mountain" or "censored territory". Others imagine "the Bermuda Triangle", "a passage to another dimension", "the entrance to the Hollow Earth", "a secret military base" or even the mysterious island of the television series Lost in which a plane crashed on a mysterious island. In such a case, the imagination of Internet users can be fertile, very fertile. Even if it means imagining anything, for lack of an explanation.





Internet users have finally found three plausible explanations. And they are more down to earth. The place has been identified as Vostok Islet, an uninhabited 24 hectare island in the Pacific Ocean, which belongs to the Republic of Kiribati. It is also known by the names of Bostock Island, Wostok Island or Anne Island. The vegetation there would be so dense, so dark green that it would appear black from the sky. Another lead: an island deliberately blurred by Google as is the case for the Elysée Palace or the Baumettes prison in Marseille for example. Or just a bug in the satellite image.

Vostok islet, this uninhabited place in the middle of the ocean is a sanctuary for birds such as red-footed boobies, black Noddis or Pacific frigates.