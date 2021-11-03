A new health study in the Lacq basin

The Public Health France organization is initiating a new study on the health of residents of the Lacq Basin. A study announced as “participatory” which aims to collect directly “from local residents the description of their state of health, their perception of the local environment and analyze the links between the two. “

This new component of epidemiological studies will see the holding of collaborative workshops. A call for volunteers is therefore launched. The workshops will start in mid-November and will be held in Mourenx on November 15, 16 and 23.





Development of a questionnaire

They will allow the collection of testimonies and experiences of local life, the expectations and questions of the inhabitants. The holding of these workshops requires the participation of around forty adult residents. The information collected will make it possible to adjust a scientific questionnaire.

Following this, with this questionnaire an individual survey will be conducted in 2022 on a representative sample of inhabitants. The results of this study are expected in 2023.

Registration with the Planète Citoyenne association at contact@planetecitoyenne.eu or on 01 80 05 16 02 or on the Public Health France website.