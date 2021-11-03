“A pandemic of the unvaccinated” according to the Minister of Health

The Covid alert procedure goes into effect this Wednesday in Baden-Württemberg. Tuesday at 4 p.m., the incidence rate stood at 165 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days. 284 patients were in intensive care in Land hospitals. Concretely, new restrictions are imposed on unvaccinated people who can no longer access restaurants, cinemas, sports halls and cultural places without presenting a PCR test of less than 48 hours (previously, an antigen test or a PCR of less than 72 hours was enough).

Faced with the outbreak of the epidemic, the Land government absolutely wants to convince those reluctant to vaccination to do this. For Stuttgart, injection “is the way out of the epidemic”. “We are living in a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Baden-Württemberg Minister of Social Affairs Manfred Lucha (The Greens) said on Tuesday evening. “All of the patients in intensive care are unvaccinated,” added the minister. He recommended a third dose for all people who were injected more than a year ago. “This reminder concerns residents of retirement homes, but not only. Caregivers, teachers, educators, police officers and all those in frequent contact with the general public are invited to receive this reminder. For most of these people, the vaccine is more than six months or even a year old. Its effect is waning ”.