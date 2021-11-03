a rate hike in 2022 is “very unlikely”, says Lagarde

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, on Wednesday judged “very unlikely” a hike in the institute’s key rates in 2022, when other major central banks are preparing to decide to tighten the monetary screw.

Despite the current inflationary surge in the euro zone, the “medium-term inflation outlook remains modest” so that “the conditions for a rate hike” will not be met next year, explained the Frenchwoman during a speech in Lisbon.

The ECB wishes to maintain favorable financing conditions for households and businesses so as not to jeopardize the still fragile recovery.

“An undue tightening of financing conditions is not desirable at a time when purchasing power is already squeezed by rising energy and fuel bills”, and this would represent an “unwanted headwind for the recovery “, explained Ms. Lagarde.

It therefore pushed back market expectations, which will see a first rate hike in December 2022, more clearly than during the last press conference of the institute at the end of October.





The stronger than expected rise in inflation in the euro zone, to 4.1% over one year in September, the highest rate of price increase in more than 13 years, put pressure on the ECB to react.

But for now, the bank expects inflation to fall back in 2022 and hit just 1.5% in 2023, still far from its 2% target.

However, the inflation forecast for the following year and the year after would have to be in the nails of its objective for the ECB to start reacting to rates.

The attention of the markets will be focused on Wednesday on the US Fed, which brings together its monetary policy committee.

While the ECB has opted for a wait-and-see attitude towards inflation, preferring to continue supporting the economy as the recovery falters, the Fed could on the contrary signal that it intends to raise its key rates sooner than expected.

And from Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) could raise its key rate for the first time since August 2018.

The ECB sees a good reason to procrastinate in its young history. Ten years ago, its former president Jean-Claude Trichet raised rates too early, when the crisis was about to strike, an error quickly corrected by his successor Mario Draghi, but remained in the annals of the institution.