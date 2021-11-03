a truly conservative design that is confirmed

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus seem to be more and more confirmed: the duo would not be visually innovative compared to the previous generation. Unlike the Ultra version.

Expected during the months of January or February 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra continue to make the cabbage of leakers… With very contradictory theories for the top-of-the-range model. Nobody manages to agree on the design of their photo module.

P-shaped, with a double vertical island, teardrop: the theses are linked but are not alike. Only new ultra-reliable indiscretions or the officialization of the telephone could confirm one of these three hypotheses. What seems more and more certain, however, is the conservative design of the S22 and S22 Plus.

No aesthetic upheaval

Lets Go Digital says he has new information about the duo. For this, the Korean YouTuber Super Roader – who is also a former South Korean employee of Samsung – delivered them some new elements. To illustrate them, the site then called on the designer Giuseppe Spinelli, alias Snoreyn, to create a series of renderings.





Clearly, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus should really look like two drops of water to the old generation. These assumptions corroborate those of OnLeaks, leaker reliable and renowned, which also relied on an identical formula: namely an optical unit overflowing on the side of the phone. The big difference would be in their size.

In terms of screens, Lets Go Digital also mentions a 6.06 and 6.55 inch panel for the S22 and S22 Ultra, respectively, as already thought leaker Ice Universe. Smaller diagonals than the S21 range.

No S Pen, except for the Ultra

The renderings created also show a flat screen, while no location for the S Pen would be on the menu. This favor would be reserved for the Ultra version, which could then end the journey of the Galaxy Note range, as has been expected for several months.

Either way, more leaks are likely to emerge from the Web in the coming months. The opportunity to draw in more detail the contours of the future Galaxy S22.