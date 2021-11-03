A vaccine soon to be tested in the USA – La Nouvelle Tribune

The researchers of the Cleveland Clinic and their partner Anixa Biosciences are about to launch the Phase I trial for what may be the very first vaccine to prevent breast cancer ” triple negative », The most serious form of the disease. The study will assess the maximum dose that can be tolerated of the vaccine in patients diagnosed with early-stage triple negative breast cancer and optimize the body’s immune response.

Triple negative breast cancer only occurs in about 10-15% of breast cancer cases. However, it has a high death rate and recurrence rate. The vaccine is designed to target α-lactalbumin, a specific lactation protein in the breast that remains high in patients with the disease, but is already expected to disappear as the tissues age. By activating the immune system against this type of protein, scientists believe that it is possible to prevent the formation of tumors that express it.





The Phase I trial, supported by funding from the US Department of Defense, will study 18 to 24 patients who have undergone treatment for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in recent years and who are diagnosed without a tumor but with a high risk for recurrence. Participants will receive three doses of the vaccine two weeks apart. The Cleveland Clinic hopes to complete the study by September 2022.

Another study on the same vaccine

In addition to this trial, the researchers are planning another study on the same vaccine, involving participants in good health and without breast cancer but at risk of developing the disease and who have had a voluntary mastectomy to reduce their risk. These participants usually carry genetic mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2, which predisposes them to triple negative breast cancer or any other type of breast cancer.