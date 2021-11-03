a Windows 11 OLED PC under 500 euros

Asus is reviving the cheap 2-in-1 Windows PC with a device equipped with an OLED display.

We often forget it, but it is Asus that created the 2-in-1 tablet and PC format on the modern market with its Asus Transformer range for Android (we can even find the period test on Frandroid). It is also to this brand that we owe the popularization of netbooks in the mid-2000s, with the EEEPC 701, these compact and inefficient machines at a very low price.

It is from these two types of machines that the all new Vivobook Slate 13 OLED (T3300) seems to derive its affiliation. This tablet or PC with detachable keyboard offers on the market a very interesting proposition as only Asus can offer.

OLED at 500 euros under Windows 11

If there are three elements to remember about this new device, here they are: a price of 499 euros for the first configuration, a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED screen and Dolby Vision certified and a native installation under Windows 11.

Who is this device intended for? With this price tag, you can imagine that these aren’t seasoned gamers or content creators who will want a much more powerful machine. According to Asus, this device may be the right second PC in the house to support a machine already dedicated to teleworking or a sedentary living room PC. On paper, it’s an excellent product for content viewing: a bit of surfing the web or watching Netflix, and for fairly light office automation with Word or OneNote.

We can also add the possibility of streaming video games by taking advantage of the OLED panel, with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass or Nvidia’s GeForce Now, for example.

Asus makes the right technical choices

When you add the optional keyboard, the tablet turns into a small extra laptop. It’s hard not to make the comparison with Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 which will be the great rival of the Asus tablet in the Windows ecosystem. Microsoft’s tablet is however criticized, especially in France, for compromises and, ultimately, its poor value for money. At this game, Asus seems to be making better choices.

For example, where the Surface Go 3 asks for 599 euros to offer 128 GB of storage, it is the capacity of the Vivobook Slate from the first configuration, at 499 euros.





We still have everything that is made into a fairly practical product to use: Power Delivery compatible USB-C connectors capable of video output, a microSD reader to extend the storage, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. as well as Windows Hello compatibility.

Here are in detail the characteristics of the Vivobook Slate 13 T3300.

Intel Pentium N6000 processor

13.3 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel 100% DCI-P3 OLED display, 550 nits

4 or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB eMMC or PCIe

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Connectors: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 1 x 3.5mm jack 1 x microSD reader

5 Mpx front and 13 Mpx rear camera

Dolby Atmos certified stereo speakers

50 Wh battery

65W charger

309.9 x 190 x 7.9 mm

785 g (without stand), 1055 g (with stand), 1390 g (with stand and keyboard)

The main drawback of the device will be its Intel Pentium N6000 processor which will quickly show its limits. This is often the problem with products in this range.

Price and release date of configurations

The Asus Vivobook Slate 13 OLED will be available in France from the end of November. Here are the proposed configurations.

Tablet and its stand (4 GB / 128 GB eMMC): 499 euros

Tablet, stand and keyboard (4 GB / 128 GB eMMC): 599 euros

Tablet, stand, keyboard, cover and stylus (4 GB / 128 GB PCIe): 699 euros

It is therefore necessary to count 100 euros to afford the optional keyboard. If it is not compulsory for the purchase, we can use a USB or Bluetooth keyboard for example, it seems to us like the Surface Go to be part of the identity of the product. In other words, it is still much more convenient to use the device with a detachable keyboard.

On paper, it’s already a good first generation Vivobook Slate that Asus unveils. We hope that with a future generation, the tablet will gain in performance and will be able to integrate the keyboard more easily into its aggressive price.