a year after the election of Joe Biden, what conclusions can be drawn from his start of mandate?

After the agitated presidency of Donald Trump, Joe Biden is weighed down by his inability to pass his major reforms, at the risk of loosening in the polls.

“Build Back Better” – “Build Back Better”. Freshly elected 47th President of the United States, Joe Biden’s project was ambitious. After the four years of the tumultuous mandate of Donald Trump, the Democrat, former vice-president of Barack Obama during his eight years in the White House, wanted to give a new lease of life to his country, and above all to do tabula rasa the past.

A desire that is reflected in his first weeks at the White House. The one who is nicknamed “Sleepy Joe” – “Sleeping Joe” – by his detractors actually shows an unexpected dynamism. At the end of his first 100 days in the Oval Office, the 78-year-old man managed to launch an ambitious vaccination campaign, to pass a plan to revive the American economy of 1.2 trillion dollars, and to record the return of the United States in the Paris climate accords. “America is back,” he trumpeted over and over again.

In reality, Joe Biden was under an obligation to act quickly. “Very clearly, he has no choice. We need a stimulus”, indicated to BFMTV.com, at the beginning of the year, Sylvie Matelly, economist and deputy director at Iris (Institute of international and strategic relations) .

Declining popularity

But his first year in office was definitely marred by an image: on August 20, the US military left Afghanistan for good, the country in which it had been for 20 years and the attacks of September 11. A departure agreed for a long time, but which was done in haste in the face of the rapid return to power of the Taliban. However, this episode, which has earned the president many criticisms, should not play an important role at the time of the overall assessment of his policy.

“The Americans were more in favor of withdrawal and have little interest in foreign policy”, explains Christophe Le Boucher, journalist and co-author with Clément Pairot of lost illusions of democratic America, contacted by BFMTV.com. “Biden was on the side of public opinion but journalists and elected officials want to make him pay. It has small effects on his popularity, but it is not structural.”

Despite everything, a year to the day after his victory on November 3, 2020, Biden’s popularity is waning. According to a Politico / Morning Consult survey, 51% of respondents disapprove of the president’s action, an increase of 5 points since the start of the year. At the same time, this study gave Donald Trump the same level.

“Lost illusions”

Christophe Le Boucher explains this decline in the polls by several factors. “Joe Biden was elected on two promises, a return to normal after the chaos of Donald Trump, the management of the Covid, the death of George Floyd and that of restoring the soul of America”, details t -he. “For the moment, he is failing: there is political resistance to vaccination, and there are economic problems which are beyond his control”, such as the surge in inflation in recent months across the Atlantic.





Whenever he wanted, the strong man of Maison-Blance, however, was able to show grip. Faced with the slowdown in vaccination in the United States, Joe Biden has, last September, made compulsory for two-thirds of the country’s workers. By decree, he forced executive officials to be vaccinated, while many of them still refused injections, encouraged by anti-vax Republican elected officials.

But for Christophe Le Boucher and his co-author, to these disappointing results, it is appropriate to add a form of fed up with part of the American left. “The illusions have been lost for more than a year,” said Clément Pairot, former campaign member for Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden’s rival in the primaries. “The Obama years took a step forward on a number of topics, with a Métis president, and then you end up with Trump. Now it looks like Biden’s ambition is to keep a system running out of steam.”

Paralyzed reforms

The Democrat’s first 365 days record is also clouded by his inability to implement some of the reforms for which he was elected. “He cannot put his projects in place, he has a weak majority in Congress,” explains Christophe Le Boucher.

The situation could even worsen at the turn of the year 2022 with the midterms. These midterm elections – often unfavorable to the incumbent president – should reshuffle the cards of the US Congress. After the Supreme Court, he is expected to fall into the hands of the Republicans, effectively crippling the last two years in office.

“He has only a few months left to implement his reforms”, analyzes Christophe Le Boucher. “He’s going to lose Congress and prepare to leave for 2024. Still, he’s going to keep executive power and he can do a lot of things by executive order, like cut student debt. But I’m not sure he has it. courage for. He only has a few months left to make his mark. “

Despite everything, the president still wants to pass his two stimulus plans, including a first to renovate the country’s dilapidated roads, bridges and transport. The $ 1.2 trillion envelope – the equivalent of Spain’s GDP – is backed by Democrats and some Republicans.

Its future is also linked to a second plan, a gigantic social and climatic component, the famous “Build Back Better”. This project includes in particular $ 555 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, what the White House has described as “the largest investment ever made to face the climate crisis.”

Huge investments of course, but still paralyzed: a Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, refuses to support them as they are. And without him, no majority.