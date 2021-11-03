AC Milan concede a draw against Porto and make it more difficult for the Champions League

The match: 1-1
It was “The last chance match”, Stefano Pioli warned, but the Milanese paradox was confirmed. Imperial in Serie A since the start of the season (10 wins, 1 draw in 11 days), AC Milan saved the furniture in the Champions League on Wednesday, but could not do better than a draw against the FC Porto (1-1) at San Siro.
The two-faced Rossoneri have, in the continuity of the last day against the Portuguese (only 4 shots and a defeat, 0-1), were unable to react to the opening scoring of the Dragons through Luis Diaz ( 6th) in the first period. Apathetic, AC Milan did not shoot once on goal in the first half hour. Asphyxiated in their 30 meters, Stefano Pioli’s men were hampered by the high block of Porto.
Too fickle Rossoneri
Then, back from the locker room, the Milanese woke up. The entry of Pierre Kalulu in place of Davide Calabria (46th) was decisive. The French right side is indeed directly involved in the equalization of Rossoneri (61st). He did follow a free kick and his throw was directly deflected by Mbemba into his own goal.
More domineering, AC Milan was however unable to put pressure on Diogo Costa’s cages to hope for better. Entered during the game in place of Olivier Giroud (76th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an offside goal (83rd).
Good last of group B (1 point), the Rossoneri see their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages very largely compromised. They will have to achieve two exploits in the last two matches of the group stage (at Atlético de Madrid and then at home against Liverpool) to hope to survive in the competition. For the anecdote, the last victory of AC Milan in C 1 dates back to November 26, 2013, on the lawn of Celtic Glasgow (3-0).
AC Milan are currently on a 7-game winning streak in the Champions League.
In the same group, Liverpool receive Atlético de Madrid this Wednesday (9 p.m.). Jürgen Klopp’s men have the opportunity, if they win, to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.