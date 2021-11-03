AC Milan concede a draw against Porto and make it more difficult for the Champions League

Good last of group B (1 point), the Rossoneri see their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages very largely compromised. They will have to achieve two exploits in the last two matches of the group stage (at Atlético de Madrid and then at home against Liverpool) to hope to survive in the competition. For the anecdote, the last victory of AC Milan in C 1 dates back to November 26, 2013, on the lawn of Celtic Glasgow (3-0).