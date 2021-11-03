AC Milan grab their first point against Porto / C1 / Gr. B / AC Milan-FC Porto (1-1) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Mbemba CSC (61e) for the Rossoneri // Luis Diaz (6e) for Dragons

AC Milan limits the damage.

Unbeaten in the league, the Rossoneri gleaned their first point this Wednesday in San Siro against FC Porto. Embarrassed by the gang in Conceição, like two weeks ago in Portugal, Milan quickly cracked in the face of Luis Diaz’s bloody shot from the start (0-1, 6e). Fast, fair and inspired, Pepe’s teammates muzzled the leaders of Serie A, where only Olivier Giroud was able to worry Diogo Costa in the first half.

Entering the break, Pierre Kalulu immediately brought his stone to the building, seeing his strike countered by Mbemba (1-1, 61e), while Evanilson had smashed the bar five minutes earlier. Better in the second half, the Milanese only fell a few inches from knocking over their opponent, but Zlatan Ibrahimović was denied a goal for offside. With a point, the Rossoneri are not totally defeated in this group, but the task promises to be arduous to scavenge a qualification for the knockout stages.





AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Tătăruşanu – Calabria (P. Kalulu, 46e), Tomori, Romagnoli, T. Hernández – Tonali (Kessié, 68e), Bennacer – Saelemaekers, B. Diaz (Krunić, 68e), Leão (D. Maldini, 85e) – Giroud (Ibrahimović, 76e). Coach: Stefano Pioli.

FC Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa – João Mário, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu – Otavio (Martinez, 85e), S. Oliveira (Vitinha, 68e), Grujić, Luis Diaz (B. Costa, 79e) – Taremi (Pepê, 85e), Evanilson (F. Conceição, 79e). Coach: Sergio Conceição.