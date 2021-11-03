AC Milan – Porto: Milan scores their first point of the competition against Porto (1-1)

Milan can still believe it but their hopes are slim. The Rossoneri obtained a draw against Porto on Wednesday during the 4th day of the Champions League (1-1). After three defeats, they finally get a first point in group B. They remain good last and will have a hard time reversing the trend to snatch a place in the round of 16 or even in the Europa League. With 5 units, the Dragons, for their part, temporarily overtake Atlético which challenges the leader Liverpool (21 hours).

Champions League A counter still stuck at zero: This time, Milan (really) no longer have a choice 21 HOURS AGO

The Rossoneri knew they were playing their last card to still hope to see the knockout phase of the competition but quickly showed serious shortcomings. Badly protected by Ismaël Bennacer and Sandro Tonali, their feverish defense cracked on an axial percussion from Marko Grujic and a service on the left towards Luis Diaz who deceived Ciprian Tatarusanu (0-1, 6th). Already a scorer in the first leg (1-0 for Porto), the Colombian then ideally served Otavio in withdrawal for a recovery yet out of frame (10th).

With Milanese lines too stretched and a little rigorous marking, the danger has regularly returned to the surface of Tatarusanu who deflected the head of Grujic with the tips of his gloves following a long free kick (17th). The former Lyon goalkeeper did the same on that of Mehdi Taremi on a corner (25th). After two new attempts by Grujic stopped by the Lombard goalkeeper (33rd), Olivier Giroud finally released the first Milanese arrow but Diogo Costa managed to slam his superb axial shot (33rd).





Milan too limited

After a counter launched by Theo Hernandez and after a back pass from Rafael Leao from the left, Alexis Saelemaekers missed the target on his recovery alone at the far post (45th). Like Bennacer, Sandro Tonali or Brahim Diaz, the discreet Belgian illustrated the lack of accuracy, power and inspiration of Stefano Pioli’s men in the first period. On resumption, the coach had to launch Pierre Kalulu in place of Davide Calabria who was overtaken and injured.

If Evanilson placed his head six meters on the crossbar of Tatarusanu after a long free kick (56th), the Milanese still presented a better face and were rewarded. Giroud took a free kick from Bennacer and Diogo Costa pushed the ball back on Kalulu who pushed Chancel Mbemba to score against his camp in six meters (1-1, 61st).

Having become cautious in a more balanced encounter, Porto still lacked realism with Luis Diaz and Mehdi Taremi (71st). Launched in place of Giroud for the last quarter of an hour, Zlatan Ibrahimovic believed to give the advantage to his people but the passer Hernandez was clearly offside (83rd). Despite their will and the support of their supporters, the Rossoneri have failed to secure another dangerous opportunity and must be content with a point deserved but certainly insufficient for the rest of their European future.

Serie A Carried by a great Ibrahimovic, Milan keeps pace with Napoli 10/31/2021 At 9:44 PM