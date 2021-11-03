Acceleration of China’s nuclear program worries Pentagon

The US Department of Defense’s annual report on China’s military capabilities indicates that the Asian country could have 700 nuclear warheads by 2027.

China is developing its nuclear arsenal much faster than expected, according to a report released Wednesday, November 3 by the Pentagon, which estimates that Beijing can already launch ballistic missiles armed with nuclear warheads from land, sea and air.

“China’s acceleration of nuclear expansion could allow it to have 700 nuclear warheads by 2027», Indicates this annual report of the US Department of Defense on China’s military capabilities. “Beijing is likely to seek at least 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, which is higher than the pace and volume estimated in 2020“.

A “nascent nuclear triad”

In the previous edition of this report to Congress, published on September 1, 2020, the Pentagon assessed that China matters “about 200Nuclear warheads, but believed that figure would double over the next ten years. With 700 nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1000 by 2030, the projections of the American military show a very strong acceleration of Beijing’s nuclear activities. “China likely has already established a nascent nuclear triad“, That is to say the ability to launch nuclear ballistic missiles from the sea, land and air, according to this document.

To arrive at these figures, the authors of the report relied in particular on statements by Chinese officials in official media and on satellite images showing the construction of a significant number of nuclear silos, a senior official told the press. Ministry of Defense, by presenting this document, only part of which is made public, the rest being classified as a defense secret.

The projections include submarine ballistic missiles and those launched by bombers, as well as the “mobile missile force“, Which allows missiles to be launched from trucks, according to the official who requested anonymity.