Activision annihilates a French dealer of Warzone hacks

Call of Duty publisher Activision managed to shut down another hack provider for Warzone. And this before the launch in November of Vanguard, and of the first dedicated anti-cheat system: RICOCHET.

Despite Warzone’s undeniable success, the player experience has been marred somewhat by the prevalence of cheaters. Anyone who has played for more than a few hours will most likely have encountered a cheater. And this, either in the form of wall-hacks, aimbot or even invincibility.

The natural reaction from players has been to call for a robust and effective anti-cheat system. Despite months of silence, Activision has revealed RICOCHET, its own anti-cheat, which will be launched at the same time as Vanguard.

However, they don’t seem to be resting on their laurels. Effectively they shut down an incredibly popular French hack provider just days before Vanguard launched.

X22 Cheats, a French hacks provider for Warzone, closes its doors

X22 Cheats has indeed confirmed that they will no longer offer services related to Call of Duty titles.





On October 30, Activision confirmed to ModernWarzone that they had served a notice of cessation of activity on the company.

In a statement to its “customers”, shared on Reddit, X22 explained its decision to end its distribution of hacks in Call of Duty.

“Today we have to announce that our cheats for the Call of Duty series stop here due to legal issues”, they said. “We of the X22 team are very sad to bring this news to the community, but it is not in our hands.”



The declaration ends as follows: “Because we know it’s going to be on Twitter and elsewhere, it’s not due to the new anti-cheat. Avocados are stronger than the anti-cheat ”.

Many were quick to praise Activision for its uncompromising approach to the hack provider.

The new anti-cheat has raised some concerns, after the intricacies of the system were disclosed following its announcement.

The developers of Warzone calmed those fears, however, by explaining that the leaked system was a preview version of RICOCHET.

So hopefully this one will be as waterproof as Activision suggests.