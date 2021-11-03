Actor Ary Abittan indicted for rape and placed under judicial supervision

Former taxi driver from the Paris region, Ary Abittan began his career in stand-up in the mid-1990s. Actor, he plays the main role of the series Our pension yearsur France 2 for three seasons, before filming for the first time in the cinema in Can you keep a secret ? by Alexandre Arcady, in 2008.

As his shows gain momentum, he is seen in So close by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, Coco by Gad Elmaleh before the triumph of What did we do to the good Lord? in 2014. He played there David Benichou, one of the sons-in-law of Verneuil parents, played by Christian Clavier and Chantal Lauby.