    Actor Ary Abittan indicted for rape and placed under judicial supervision

    Jerome Vermelin –

    Former taxi driver from the Paris region, Ary Abittan began his career in stand-up in the mid-1990s. Actor, he plays the main role of the series Our pension yearsur France 2 for three seasons, before filming for the first time in the cinema in Can you keep a secret ? by Alexandre Arcady, in 2008.

    As his shows gain momentum, he is seen in So close by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, Coco by Gad Elmaleh before the triumph of What did we do to the good Lord? in 2014. He played there David Benichou, one of the sons-in-law of Verneuil parents, played by Christian Clavier and Chantal Lauby.

    On December 18, Ary Abittan was to return to the stage with “For real”, a new one-man show whose tour was to extend until 2023. In the cinema, he plays one of the main roles of the new film by Claude Lelouch, Cinema is better than life, in theaters January 19. We are due to see him again on February 2 in What have we all done to the good Lord?, the third part of the comic saga.

