Adibou: the legendary game of the 1990s will make a comeback on tablets and smartphones

the essential

It has been ten years since we last saw him: the little alien Adibou returns to the front of the stage. Ubisoft Studios announce a new upcoming game for ages 4-7. This will take the form of an application.

We all remember his red cap and his dog Plop, who keeps jumping in all directions: Adibou, the little alien from the 1990s, will make his comeback on the screens. Video game studio Ubisoft announced the news on Twitter.





The development of the video game has been entrusted to the company Wiloki. The company itself is managed by Roland Oskian, one of the creators of the original Adibou series.

An application on the phone

In practice, the game Adibou was released in 1992. It was then intended for children aged 4 to 7 years. The latter entered the skin of Adibou, a small alien who offered games and very diverse cultural activities such as gardening, cooking, literature and even science. The game was available on computer, then on consoles until 2009.

This time around, Adibou is back in the form of an app. The game will be available on smartphones, tablets and also computers. It will be reserved for the same age group as before.