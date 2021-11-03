African-American Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City Hall

African-American Eric Adams has been elected mayor of New York, US channels CBS and NBC reported Tuesday evening, based on preliminary results. The 61-year-old Democrat largely defeated his Republican rival Curtis Sliwa, according to the first results released by the New York elections office, becoming the second black mayor of the American economic capital.

According to initial results released by the city’s elections office, Eric Adams won 70% of the vote against around 23% for Curtis Sliwa, in a city classified on the left but where the economic and social inequalities between different communities are extremely marked.

Succeeding Democrat Bill de Blasio (2014-2021) as mayor of the American megalopolis, this former policeman and anti-racist trade unionist dedicates his extraordinary career, after his poor childhood in Brooklyn, then becoming a young delinquent before converting into a politician with the grip of the Democratic Party. The post is said to be the most perilous and the most coveted after that of President of the United States.

Eric Adams supporters are gathered at a Brooklyn hotel awaiting a speech from their champion. ” It was time. I believe workers now have a voice », Welcomed Jakwan Rivers, black American president of a neighborhood association and friend of the new mayor.

Earlier in the day, Eric Adams displayed his great emotion after voting in his hometown of Brooklyn, and felt that the election represented social revenge for the ” little guy That he was in his youth and therefore for working class New Yorkers.

” We already won “, He had launched in front of journalists while drying his tears, without letting go of a portrait of his mother:” I’m not supposed to be here. But since I’m here, New Yorkers are going to realize every day that they also deserve to be in this city. »Of eight million inhabitants, classified on the left and an incredible mosaic of communities and social classes.





Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams displays a photo of his mother, Dorothy, after voting in Brooklyn on November 2, 2021. © Andrew Kelly, Reuters

New Yorkers torn between mistrust, ignorance and hope

The new mayor will however have to prove himself to New Yorkers, some of whom are openly skeptical. ” I hope he won’t do anything crazy ! We cross fingers ! », Confides a resident to our correspondent in the American economic and cultural capital, Loubna Anaki.

For others, the new mayor of the city remains an unknown. ” I know a little about his background, but I just hope he’s a good man and that he will make good decisions », Loose an American.

” I voted for Eric Adams, because I didn’t want Curtis Sliwa to win ”, Sums up another. A default vote, as some New Yorkers confirm.

Because even if they voted in majority for Eric Adams, they say they are wary for the moment and wait to see what policy the new mayor will adopt for a city which has been hard hit by the pandemic. ” I’m a little worried about how Eric Adams is going to deal with crime, since he’s been a police officer before. », Says a New Yorker.

” What I hope is that he will do something so that this city is not a city of billionaires and very poor people. : I expect more equality », Hopes another.

Among the priority issues, he will have to deal with the increase in crime, the revival of the economy and the reform of the police.

Campaign focused on insecurity

The race for mayor was precisely marked by insecurity. The future mayor hung on to television with his Republican rival Curtis Sliwa, a colorful 67-year-old figure, still wearing a red beret and who in 1979 created a kind of militia, the ” Guardian Angels “, Volunteer patrols supposed to fight against attacks in the streets, alongside the police.

Former police officer Eric Adams has pledged to be intractable against crimes and misdemeanors whose indicators have turned red in 2020. Thus, Any Morales, a 50-year-old Puerto Rican voted for him because she has ” liked his proposals on security “And that she has” afraid to go out at night when people get mugged for free “.

Attached to the right wing of the Democratic Party, Eric Adams appears both as a defender of the middle and popular classes, at the forefront against racial discrimination and also close to the business community of ” Big apple “(” Big apple »), The financial lung of the planet.

Budget at 100 billion

the successor to the unpopular Bill de Blasio will manage the largest municipal budget in the United States: $ 98.7 billion for fiscal year 2021-22. He will take up his duties on January 1, 2022.

Like his predecessors, Eric Adams will control the largest police force in the country (NYPD, 36,000 employees), whose reforms he will have to pursue, but without alienating his former powerful and unionized body of origin.