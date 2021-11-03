AG French Direct: here are the 12 games presented that will arrive on Xbox! | Xbox one

Earlier in the evening, the GA French Direct was held. This fall 2021 edition was an opportunity to once again highlight many French and French-speaking developers through a show that was entirely dedicated to them! If all the announcements did not necessarily concern Xbox, it is clear that a significant number of games presented will arrive on our consoles.

The organizers and developers clearly do not have to be ashamed of other events of the same size given the quality of the titles shown. We let you discover below all the games that will arrive on Xbox!

A Musical Story

A Musical Story is a rhythm game that takes place during the 70s. This unique experience will explore the memories of Gabriel, a young man who tries to face his situation by connecting to his musical memory.

The game developed by Glee-Cheese Studio and published by Digerati will soon be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch and IOS.

Broken Pieces

Broken Pieces is a psychological thriller set in a French coastal village. It will be necessary to solve the mysteries by gathering the pieces of history and by solving the enigma which is hidden behind this mystical place.

The game developed by Elseware Experience and published by Freedom Games will be released in Q2 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Century Age of Ashes

Century: Age of Ashes is a free-to-play online dragon fighting game. This unique experience will require players to master classes with unique powers, in order to rain flames on their enemies and become the kings of the arena!

The game developed and published by Playwing LTD will be available on December 2 on Steam and in 2022 on consoles.

Edge of Eternity

In Edge of Eternity, you’ll wage fierce tactical battles as you lead Daryon and Selene in their quest to find a cure for the relentless Metal Fever. This J-RPG offers to explore a gigantic world in an epic and captivating story.

The game developed by Midgar Studio and published by Dear Villagers is already available on PC, but will arrive in early 2022 for Xbox and PlayStation. It will also be directly included in the Xbox Game Pass.

Firegirl Hack’n Splash Rescue

In Firegirl Hack’n Splash, you play as a young firefighter making her debut. Using her ax and a high-pressure fire hose which also serves as a propellant, the protagonist does not hesitate to come to the aid of the inhabitants of the city.

The game developed by Dejima and published by Thunderful Publishing will land on December 14 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Roboquest

Set in a totally devastated future, Roboquest is a Fast-FPS with elements of Roguelite. The shooter allows you to take control of a powerful robot called Guardian thanks to which you have to decimate your enemies in environments with procedural generation.

The game developed and published by RyseUp Studios is already available in Early Access and will release at the end of 2022 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S directly in Xbox Game Pass!





Roguebook

Mix of roguelike and deckbuilder, form a hero duo and assemble powerful combos, and defeat the legends of the Roguebook!

The game developed by Abrakam Entertainment SA and published by Nacon will be available in February 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Session

Session presents its next Early Access update which will be available in early 2022. The game is already available for Early Access on Xbox and Steam.

The game published by Nacon and developed by creation Studios Inc. will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC at an as yet unknown date.

StarFlint The Blackhole Prophecy

StarFlint The Blackhole Prophecy is a point and click that may take you on a journey through different corners of the galaxy. Although the developer wants to modernize the genre, fans will not be disoriented since the game will allow you to interact with the environment, collect and use objects on the setting, solve riddles and puzzles in order to advance in the story. The game promises to be rich in view of its cast which announces the color!

The game published and developed by PanTangStudio will be released in December 2021 on PC and will arrive later on Xbox.

Tinykin

Tinykin is an indie game with a seductive art direction where you have to catch hundreds of tinykins. Capturing them allows them to exploit their abilities in order to help Milo return to his planet, and incidentally regain a normal size.

The game developed by Splashteam and published by tinyBuild will arrive during the summer of 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Vampire: The Masquarade – Swansong

Olivier Derivière evokes the musical conception of Vampire: The Masquarade – Swansong, the narrative RPG where each choice determines not only the fate of the three main characters, but also that of the Boston Camarilla.

The game published by Nacon and developed by Big Bad Wolf will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, but does not yet have a release date.

Young souls

Young Souls is an epic action game that will challenge the player to discover the demons of heroes, but also explore the notions of friendship, brotherhood, family and duty. The different dungeons could well give way to a captivating story.

The game published by The Arcade Crew and developed by 1P2P will be released “soon” on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The video is not available, so we refer you to the presentation during the live