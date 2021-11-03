Ajax are scared, but return Borussia Dortmund / C1 / Gr. C / Borussia Dortmund-Ajax (1-3) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Marco Reus (37e, SP) for the BvB // Dušan Tadić (72e), Haller (83e) and Klaassen (90e+3) for Ajax

Expulsion: Mats Hummels (29e) for the BvB

Traveling to Signal Iduna Park, Ajax snatched a precious victory against Borussia Dortmund (1-3) to qualify for the round of 16.

Dortmund took matters into their own hands from the start, but the best situations were on the Amsterdam side. Among them, the rolled up placed by Ryan Gravenberch at the entrance to the area, which Gregor Kobel ideally boxed on his left (22e). For the Yellows, the light came from Marco Reus, whose face-to-face and cross-strike were stopped by Remko Pasveer (24e). The pace is given, but soon slowed down. The fault of a rather severe arbitration signed Michael Oliver, expelling Mats Hummels for a tackle on Antony, who had previously humiliated Marius Wolf (29e). The English official stands out in the wake by awarding a rather generous penalty to BvB and Jude Bellingham, transformed into force by Reus (1-0, 37e). At ten, the Borussen have found the loophole.





The Dutch attack tried everything after returning from the locker room. The centers are legion, and it is in this register, however unusual for the men of Erik ten Hag, that the equalization comes. Antony’s cross is unwittingly extended to the far post by Marin Pongračić, who allows Dušan Tadić to push the leather deep in the left foot (1-1, 72e). A logical equalization as painful for the crotch of the Serbian striker (who came to embed himself on the post) as for the BvB, which ends up cracking. Antony’s umpteenth long balloon lands on Sébastien Haller’s skull, who has come to cross his balloon and put his own in front (1-2, 83e) before Davy Klaassen, at the conclusion of a block, does the break (1-3, 90e+3). On the gong.

This success allows Ajax to consolidate its leadership position (twelve points) while waiting for the next round. With two days to go, Borussia Dortmund will play a probable final against Sporting on November 24.

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-3): Kobel – Akanji, Mats Hummels, Meunier – Thorgan Hazard (Marin Pongračić, 34e), Bellingham, Witsel, Marius Wolf (Passlack, 58e) – Brandt, Tigges (Donyell Malen, 76e), Marco Reus (Ansgar Knauff, 76e). Coach: Marco Rose.

Ajax (4-2-3-1): Pasveer – Mazraoui, Jurriën Timber, Lisandro Martínez, Daley Blind – Edson Álvarez (Klaassen, 46e), Gravenberch – Berghuis (Kudus, 67e), Antony, Dušan Tadić – Haller. Coach: Erik ten Hag.

AB