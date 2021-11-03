More

    Al-Sadd blocks the departure of Xavi, Barça in check

    Main target of FC Barcelona since the departure of Ronald Koeman, Xavi will have to wait a while before hoping to return to his training club as a coach. This Wednesday, Al-Sadd let know via its president Turki Al-Ali that the departure of the Spaniard is not possible.

    It is a real rebound that the people of Barcelona are facing. While Xavi’s arrival as FC Barcelona coach seemed close to being completed, the Catalans saw Al-Sadd close the door to a departure of the former midfielder.

    However, the ninth in Liga sent a delegation on Wednesday to complete the operation with the Qatari club. A visit that President Al-Sadd greeted and respected. While closing the door to a departure of Xavi: “We welcome the visit of the FC Barcelona administrative delegation, and we appreciate and respect that. The club’s position has been clear from the start, we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot let him go at this sensitive time of the season. “


    Faced with this turnaround, the Catalans will either have to continue negotiating with the Qataris, or focus on another track to succeed Koeman.

    Laporta: “I often speak with him (Xavi)”

    Since the dismissal of the Dutch technician, President Joan Laporta had never publicly denied contacts with Xavi to resume the coaching post currently occupied by interim Sergi Barjuan.

    The Catalan had even revealed the existence of contacts a few days ago: “I often speak with him. Two months ago, when we supported Koeman, I spoke to Xavi. I know what he thinks of the team, their opinions and what they think of what to do “. With this statement from Al-Sadd, the identity of the future coach of Barça remains a mystery.


