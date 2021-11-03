Alice Detollenaere annoyed by a nasty flaw in Camille Lacourt

Since 2019, Camille Lacourt and Alice Detollenaere have been inseparable, yet their story was not supposed to see the light of day: “It was a mess! I was wrong with myself“, confided the former swimmer to Gala about their meeting. And yet, two years later, the lovers are still inseparable. The young model, who fought against breast cancer, gave birth to their first child in 2021. Today, they finally have the family they wanted and therefore have to support each other every day, no matter what. faults on the other. In an interview with Gala, Alice detollenaere confides in this mania of her companion that she cannot stand … really not!

Camille Lacourt is a messy man

Being in a relationship is accepted to live with the other’s faults. So Alice Detollenaere was right, Camille Lacourt will always be messy: “At home, we still have a piece of furniture called ‘The furniture of shame ‘. Camille, when he leaves his shoes lying around somewhere, especially in front of the sofa, which often annoys me. I used to tell him, now I don’t tell him anymore because I dropped the case. But on the other hand, I put them on the ‘shame cabinet’“, she says. If the couple gets along wonderfully, Camille Lacourt still wants to set the record straight:”Sometimes she puts shoes on the ‘shame cabinet’, when I went to the bathroom or put the pacifier on Marius“, he defends himself. But according to him, this situation is unfair: “I don’t even have time to come back and pick up my shoes as they are already on the cabinet, what“. The young mother disapproves: “Except that he said: ‘Yes, I was going to do it’. But in fact, he says this all the time: ‘I was going to do it’“





Alice Detollenaere also has her faults

If Camille Lacourt is not very straddling the arrangement, Alice Detollenaere also has its small faults. During this interview without filter, the professional athlete balances on his companion: “She is never on time. It’s unbearable“. A real problem in this couple who often have a series of meetings:”In fact, what annoys me is not that she is not on time because in real life, it is not good, but it is above all to be the sucker to say to her: ‘How long is it?’“, he explains. A question that has the gift of annoying Marius ‘mother:'”Suddenly, she gets annoyed, ‘It’s okay!’ “. And for Camille Lacourt, this reaction is inappropriate: “But no, but in fact, you don’t get angry, it’s you who are late“. Oh, love !