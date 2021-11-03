All e-merchants slash the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4 before Black Friday

Sony launched its XM4 last year, the successor to the excellent WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones. It retains the same design, but does better from an audio point of view by improving the efficiency of noise reduction. Its price has just fallen to 299.99 euros at several e-merchants, while it was 379 euros at its launch.

If the WH-1000XM3 model from Sony was very convincing, the Japanese firm has renewed its flagship reference in noise reduction headphones by making some welcome changes. They are quite simply one of the best wireless active noise canceling headphones on the market today. And to tell you, it is THE best helmet in our opinion. At the moment, it is taking advantage of a nice drop in price and goes to less than 300 euros just before Black Friday.

The key points of the Sony XM4

New features: Multipoint Bluetooth

30 hour battery life + fast charge via USB-C

Sound enhancements and active noise reduction

Launched in August 2020 at a price of 379 euros, the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headset is now available in promotion at 299.99 euros at Boulanger, Darty, Fnac as well as on the Amazon site. This is the best offer to date from French e-merchants.

A copy of the XM3, but with much better noise reduction

Sony has renewed its headphones and at first glance, it does not really show. Indeed, the WH-100XM4 model of the Japanese firm largely takes the sober design of its predecessor, which we already appreciate. After all, why change, when a recipe works. Only difference, but anecdotal, the NFC logo is no longer printed, but now engraved in the plastic. The XM4 does not ignore comfort by favoring the circum-aural format and offers pads that well encompass the ears and ensure good passive isolation.

Already well mastered on the previous model, the active noise reduction technology has been significantly improved with this new version. The headset is able to hear conversations with a focus on voice option. It even offers adaptive sound control to adjust active noise reduction to suit its surroundings. Moreover, Sony is expanding the possibilities by now offering 20 levels of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) management which are available via the Sony Headphones Connect application, including one intended for the wind, for an even more precise and bluffing result than ‘before. Automatic modes will even be there to make your life easier. On the sound side, still the same 40mm transducers as before, but the XM4 is based on a new audio processing system, the DSEE Extreme. Thanks to this, you will get sound with more definition and dynamics.





New features and long battery life

Sony does not stop there and offers new rather appreciable features such as “Speak-to-Chat” mode. It will cut off the noise reduction as soon as you start talking with the other party. The headset also offers multipoint Bluetooth, which will allow up to two devices to be connected simultaneously, to easily switch from one to the other without disconnection. The XM4 is also still compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri.

As for autonomy, the Sony headphones promise to last up to 38 hours without noise reduction, and 30 hours with. In our test, we were able to use the XM4 for 28:30 hours with noise reduction on all the time. Charging is done quickly via USB-C, depending on the charger you use.

To learn even more, read our full review on the Sony WH-100MX4.

9 / 10

What are the competitors of the Sony WH-100MX4?

