    Amazon threatens repeat strikes ahead of Christmas

    About 2,500 Amazon employees were on strike on Tuesday in Germany at the call of the Verdi services union, which refers to other work stoppages carried out before the end of the year in an endless social conflict.

    The movement, which started in part on All Saints’ Monday, affects this Tuesday seven warehouses of the logistics giant in several regions, where packages are prepared before their routing.

    Pressure on wage increases

    The union calls on Amazon to pass on “at once»To the employees the 3% salary increase this year, then that of 1.7% next year, as provided for by the collective agreement of the retail sector, to which the American still refuses to adhere .


    In May 2013, Verdi started the first strikes in the company, which claims to be in the logistics sector, which is socially less reputed than that of the retail trade.

    Amazon, which operates 17 logistics centers in Germany, said Monday it does not expect any effects on its customers, but the union assures that deliveries will be delayed, in particular the offer of fast delivery “premium“, According to a spokesperson contacted by AFP. This same source assures us that other strikes will “certainly be carried out by the end of the year», A very lively period before the Christmas holidays.

    The union is organizing small gatherings in front of the warehouses on Tuesday, which it gave up doing at the end of March during a previous four-day strike to denounce the deterioration of working conditions. A renewed watchword in this case, while the Covid-19 pandemic continues to explode the volume of orders.

    For this reason, the American giant announced in September the opening of eight additional warehouses and the creation of 3,000 jobs in Germany by 2022.


    Aslam

