Amélie Nothomb, the “consecration” with the Renaudot prize

LITERATURE – In First blood, the novelist evokes for the first time her father, who died at the beginning of the first confinement.

His name had been whispered every year for more than a decade, at the time of the Goncourt and Renaudot awards. Again last year, the author with 1000 hats was the favorite in the last square of Goncourt, before being overtaken by Hervé Le Tellier. Finally, here it is. Amélie Nothomb’s name is no longer a whisper but a cry. She has just won the Renaudot prize for First blood (Albin Michel), his thirtieth novel, succeeding Marie-Hélène Lafon on the prize list.

It was dedicated to the 2e turn by 6 votes against Anne Berest (2 votes) and Abel Quentin (1), who was the other favorite of the Renaudot Prize. When her prize was announced, Amélie Nothomb arrived at the Drouant restaurant upset, even in the wrong room… and landed in the Goncourt one. Did she expect it? “Not at all! It is a consecration. I believe that the jurors were touched by the bond I had with my father, who was an extraordinary character. ”

