an affordable sound bar that drops below 100 €

If you have a TV and want to improve the sound experience at a lower cost, this good plan should be of interest to you. Indeed, Cdiscount offers the Samsung HW-T420 soundbar at only 99.99 euros, via a reduction of 30 euros combined with a refund offer of 20 euros.

It is a bit of a shame to sometimes invest a lot in a TV, but to settle for the built-in speakers of limited and sometimes even questionable quality. The easy way out is to invest in a sound bar like this Samsung HW-T420. With its wired subwoofer and good power, this sound bar is ideal for adding pizzazz to your home theater nights, especially when it benefits from nearly 35% off its original price.

What to remember about the HW-T420 soundbar

Powerful and deep bass on an entry-level model;

2.1 sound rendering

Dolby Digital and Bluetooth compatible

Initially priced at 149 euros, the Samsung HW-T420 soundbar is now available at 119.99 euros at Cdiscount, but goes to 99.99 euros thanks to an ODR valued at 20 euros, valid until January 11, 2022.

An entry-level soundbar with good sound reproduction

The Samsung HW-T420 sound bar is a good solution if you don’t have a big budget to improve the sound of your TV. It offers a convincing 2.1 rendering with its wired subwoofer. Once the optical cable is connected to your TV, everything is ready and you can directly control the sound with the remote control sold with it.

The HW-T420 offers a total output of 150W, with an extremely deep signature marked on the bass. It’s nice for music or a good movie, and it promotes immersion by making an impression like in movie theaters. However, it is not suitable for all styles and it is also not suitable for watching the news at night, for example. In order to remedy this, Samsung has integrated a “Smart” mode which improves the sound according to the content you are watching. There are three other preset modes: game, standard, and surround. The sound experience is therefore optimized, whether you are watching an action movie, a sports match, a concert, etc. Admittedly, the sound bar does not offer native Dolby Atmos rendering, nor DTS: X, but appreciates that it is compatible with sound in Dolby Digital which will give a surround effect.





That will blend in with the background

In terms of the size of the HW-T420 model, it is a sound bar that is even 86 cm in length. It may seem quite impressive when compared with other more compact references. Despite everything, this sound bar will find its place in your living room, not exceeding one meter in length it will manage to slip into the TV stand or fix to the wall. With its sober and minimalist design, this Samsung bar can match all interior decorations. As for the subwoofer, it can be installed wherever you want.

A little extra from Samsung, it is also Bluetooth compatible so you can play sound from your phone on it. Finally, on the connectivity side, you can count on an optical input, but no HDMI port on this sound bar.

Choose the sound bar according to your budget

