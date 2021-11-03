an electric coupé SUV with a range of 520 km

Volkswagen finally lifts the sails on the new model of the ID family, the Volkswagen ID.5. A 100% electric coupe SUV that will be marketed in three versions.

After the ID.3, Volkswagen launched the ID.4 on the market in early 2021 and unveiled the ID Life in September. It has just formalized the ID.5. It’s an electric coupe with a sporty aesthetic, with a GTX variant of 300 horsepower and a WLTP range of 520 kilometers.

A new born from the ID family

Volkswagen has presented the third model of its 100% electric ID family. This new electric coupe SUV shares the engine of the ID.4, with a battery of 77 kWh, and obviously the modular electric platform (MEB). Unveiled in 2018, this platform is the same for all ID models.

The new Volkswagen ID.5 thus has an entry-level version (Pro) of 174 hp, while the Pro Performance version goes up to 204 hp. Both versions promise up to 520 kilometers of autonomy, a WLTP cycle autonomy similar to the ID.4. Finally, the maximum speed is limited to 160 km / h.

The most powerful version is the GTX, with 300 hp of power, 310 Nm of torque and 0-100 km / h acceleration in 6.3 seconds. To achieve this performance, there are two electric motors: one for each axis, which total a power of 220 kW. On this version, the range drops slightly, up to 480 kilometers in WLTP standard. All models can handle up to 135kW DC charging power on a CSS Combo socket.





As you can see, this is not a very imposing car: it is 1.8m wide, 4.6m long and 1.6m high. The trunk volume is 549 liters, which is better than the ID.3 (543 liters). As you can see in the picture, the center screen is the same as that of the ID.4: 12 inches diagonal with a small screen in front of the driver of 5.3 inches and a head-up display. Volkswagen specifies that the infotainment system can be updated remotely (OTA) and that it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Volkswagen ID.5 will hit the market in 2022. We do not yet have details on prices in France. According to the first information, it would be necessary to envisage an additional cost of approximately 1,500 euros compared to an ID.4 of equivalent configuration. This therefore gives a price that would start at 47,000 euros for the basic version.

You can follow the live from 2 p.m. at this address, we will be able to discover additional information on this new model of the German group.