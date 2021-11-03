An unlikely collaboration between Riot Games and PUBG mobile!

This announcement very few people had seen it happen … And yes! There will be a collaboration between PUBG mobile and the world of Riot Games games, namely Runettera with the characters of Jayce, Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn who land on the map of Erangel!

So it’s via Twitter and their official website as Riot Games formalizes and announces a collaboration with the game PUBG mobile, the game alongside its big brother on PC, but adapted for mobile phones and tablets.

Runeterra therefore meets Erangel (the fictional island present in the PUBG game) to see several protagonists of Riot Games battling against the guns, grenades or even the stoves that are used in PUBG. You will therefore have the opportunity to embody Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn starting November 16 on the PUBG mobile game and it will take place during the RiotX Arcane event which notably marks the release of the Arcane series on Netflix set for November 7 !





This partnership between the two games and publishers is the very first to offer the Arcane universe in a video game and foreshadows other events of the genre in the future. In a period where collaborations follow one another like Fortnite and Epic Games which have revolutionized the trend with more and more crossover between video games, but also between video games, series, films and even pop-culture in the broad sense.

The event is therefore to be discovered from November 16 on PUBG mobile and do not forget the preview of the Arcane series on Netflix which will launch around the world on Sunday November 7!