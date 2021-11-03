Anti-Covid vaccine – One of Pfizer’s subcontractors in the crosshairs for failures during clinical trials

Ventavia, one of Pfizer’s many subcontractors in the conduct of the Covid vaccine trials, is said to have been negligent. An article in the very serious British Medical Journal points to this subcontractor. However, there is nothing to call into question all of the data provided by the laboratory on the efficacy and safety of its vaccine.

It was on behalf of Pfizer that Ventavia, a company specializing in research, recruited, in 2020, more than 1,000 participants at three sites in the clinical trials of the anti-Covid vaccine developed by Bio-N-Tech.

Brook Jackson, an employee of Ventavia, denounced to her executives, Pfizer and the FDA (the US drug agency) her employer’s questionable practices in the conduct of phase 3 trials, which were crucial in obtaining approval for placing on the market.

A clinical trial (registered under number NCT04368728) which involved around 44,000 participants at 153 sites and involved many other research companies and academic centers other than Ventavia.

The very serious British Medical Journal has published, in recent hours, an article based on documents provided by the one who is now a former employee of Ventavia after her recent dismissal. The diary notes falsified data, blinding, poorly trained employees and delays in reporting adverse reactions. So many serious malfunctions detailed in the article as follows:





– Participants placed in a corridor after the injection and not supervised by clinical staff

– Lack of timely follow-up of patients with adverse events

– Protocol deviations that have not been reported

– Vaccines were not stored at appropriate temperatures

– Laboratory samples were mislabeled

– Targeting of Ventavia staff to report this type of problem.

1% of subcontractors inspected

In the context of mistrust vis-à-vis vaccines, these revelations sow confusion even if we are, at this time, far from a questioning of the integrity of the data that made it possible to validate Pfizer’s vaccine. and Bio-N-Tech. Thus, in the article in question, it is indicated that the FDA carried out random checks on 1% of the subcontracting companies. Controls which did not concern Ventavia. All the companies controlled obviously did not have the same practices as the American research center today pointed out.

The most delicate point remains: despite the alerts, Pfizer continued to call on Ventavia for trials to assess its vaccine in young people, pregnant women and as a booster dose. A negligence on which the laboratory will have to explain.

This Wednesday, November 3, neither Pfizer, Ventavia, nor the FDA had communicated on this subject. Their answers are expected to remove the doubt while the conspiratorial sphere has quickly seized the subject to denounce all of Pfizer’s clinical trials. Or a distorted reading of the British Medical Journal article which does not call into question the data that allowed the vaccine to be marketed but which denounces the questionable practices of a subcontractor.