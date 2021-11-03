Anticipate Christmas: The Tech-Armored Super Mario & LEGO Pack

It’s Christmas already at Cdiscount! Indeed, there is a toy that deserves to end up under a lot of trees: the Super Mario starter pack with LEGO! The latter is also necessary to take advantage of all the extensions that have been released since!

You can find the Super Mario Adventures Starter Pack in a LEGO version at Cdiscount which is available for less than 40 €! When we know that the pack is generally more around € 60, we can only be tempted to include it under the Christmas tree.

Buy the LEGO Super Mario Starter Pack for 38 € at Cdiscount

In this marriage of genres that are emulated, we find on the one hand one of the most famous and credible licenses in the world and in the history of video games, Super Mario, and on the other, LEGO, one of the companies which has carved out a place for itself in the very competitive world of toys.

The result is something that has rarely been seen before, a game that allows Mario to move forward through a course that can be changed as you want and that adapts.

In fact, in addition to taking the gameplay and adapting it with bricks, Nintendo and LEGO manage to transpose it in a real way. So you can play Super Mario without turning on your console.





This is notably possible thanks to the Mario figurine which uses sensors, LCD screens and speakers to react according to the environment and the squares it touches.

In addition to that, it is possible to add extensions! Thus, it will be possible to make him live as many adventures as you want!

The Super Mario Starter Pack, the start of all LEGO adventures

This Pack will suit everyone from 6 years old. It contains in particular the special Super Mario figurine which will allow you to react according to the different action blocks that you will find on the course that you will create yourself. It is to know that the figurine works with 2 AAA batteries that you will need to provide to use it.

This Starter Pack will then allow you to add any LEGO Super Mario expansions you want!

