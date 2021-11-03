Antonio Conte, new Tottenham coach: “I want to do something important for the fans of this club”

For the Italian Antonio Conte, appointed coach of Tottenham on Tuesday, being at the head of the London club is “an honor“, and he hopes”return confidence“granted to him by owner Daniel Levy, he said on Thursday. The former Italy coach replaced Portugal’s Nuno Espirito Santos on Tuesday, sacked after the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

“It is a great pleasure, a great honor to become the coach of Tottenham. It’s a great opportunity to come back to England to a club where there are great players.“, explained Conte on the television of the club, he who knows London well for having coached Chelsea there (2016-2018), winning a title of champion of England in 2017 with the Blues.”The club and Daniel Levy really wanted me and it was an honor to accept. Now for sure I want to return that trust“, he underlined.

The 52-year-old coach led Inter Milan to their first Serie A coronation since 2010 last season, ending the nine-year-long hegemony of Juventus. He was at the origin of the start of this domination, winning the “Scudetto” three times in a row from 2011 to 2014 with Juve, before taking the head of the Italian selection from 2014 to 2016.

We must demand more from each other

Conte’s mission will be to win a trophy with the Spurs, weaned since a League Cup in 2008, and who have not managed to qualify for the Champions League for two years. “I arrive in a big club where the stadium and the training center are fantastic. I will work to bring Tottenham to the same level on the pitch“, Conte promised.”This kind of situation pushes you and reinforces your desire to work and do something important for the fans of this club.“, insisted the Italian, in reference to the sad 9th place of Spurs.

He will lead his new team for the first time in the Europa League Conference meeting on Thursday, against Vitesse Arnhem. “He is very ambitious and he believes in all the players in the locker room“said the captain of the North London club, Hugo Lloris.”Afterwards, as players, we have to demand more from each other. We must show more responsibility for the club and the supporters“, continued the goalkeeper of the France team.

