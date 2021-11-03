Antonio Conte promises Tottenham will be a combative team

For administrative reasons related to his employment contract, which is not yet approved, Antonio Conte was unable to lead his first training session as Tottenham manager this Wednesday morning. But this delay should not prevent him from being on the bench Thursday, against Vitesse Arnhem, in the Europa League Conference.
In the meantime he gave his first interview in his new costume. During this interview, visible on the London club’s Twitter account, the Italian promised a spectacle to Spurs supporters: “My philosophy is simple: to offer attractive football, good football for the fans, with a stable team, which does not alternate ups and downs. I think the fans deserve a competitive team with a desire to fight. We will do our utmost to deserve their support ”.
Kane would have given up his desire to leave
Furthermore, the Telegraph says Conte also spoke to his group. He promised his players that he would not show any form of favoritism, that he would do everything to make them progress, as long as they were ready to give their all on the field. Finally, according to the English press, Harry Kane would have given up his initial inclinations, because he would be seduced by the profile of his new coach.