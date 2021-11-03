AnTuTu presents the top most powerful Android smartphones of October 2021

AnTuTu has just put online the ranking of the most powerful Android smartphones for October 2021. On the high end, Xiaomi’s Black Shark 4S Pro is the leader, dethroning the Red Magic 6S Pro. Mid-range side, the throne is occupied by the iQOO Z5, which precedes the Mi 11 Lite.

Set like clockwork, the Chinese benchmarking app AnTuTu published on its website the rankings of the fastest Android smartphones on the market in China. In October, the ranking of high-end oriented phones was dominated by the Black Shark 4S Pro.

Designed by Black Shark, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, the gaming smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chip coupled with 16 GB of RAM. It’s about a slightly improved version of the Black Shark 4 Pro, which occupies fourth place in the ranking after several months at the top of the list. On this new edition, Xiaomi was generally content to change the chipset and add more RAM. The Black Shark 4 Pro is content with a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12 GB of RAM.

The Mi 11 Lite loses first place in the AnuTuTu ranking

In second position, we find the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro with Snapdragon 888+, the former leader of the premium ranking, followed by Vivo’s iQOO 8 Pro. Note the disappearance of the Xiaomi Mix 4 and the Realme GT from the selection of high-end phones. Note also that the Find X3 Pro is making a comeback in the top 10, in last place for the moment.

On the mid-range, the top 10 is dominated by Vivo’s iQOO Z5. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with 12 GB of RAM. the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, who has occupied the first place for several months, is relegated to the second step of the podium. He is followed by another phone of the Chinese brand, the Xiaomi civi.

What do you think of the rankings for October 2021? Do you use one of the Android smartphones present in the top unveiled by AnTuTu? We await your opinion in the comments below.