Apex Legends, season 11: Ash, our guide to the new legend

That’s it, the new season of Apex has just landed and as is the tradition, a new legend has joined a roster which is now well supplied! This legend is Ash and we invite you to discover it in more detail.

Ash’s lore

Ash’s story is that of Doctor Reid who was a mercenary who sold his services to the highest bidder. One day, while trying to steal a technology, she dies in a laboratory explosion. But she was recovered and her brain transplanted into a metal skeleton.

Deprived of her memories as Doctor Reid, Ash became the perfect killer over the years, cold and without any remorse ! But since his programming has been altered, his second personality is trying to gain the upper hand!

The capacities

Tactical (Arc trap) : Ash launches a trap which will then hang against a surface. This trap activates when an enemy passes nearby and deals damage to them.

Passive (Condemnation) : When you look at your map, you have all of the recent kill crate locations and surviving enemies that are going to be displayed.

Ultimate (Phasic Rupture) : opens a one-way portal to the targeted area





We can tell ourselves that there are two ways to play Ash. Indeed, via the information that she will be able to collect, she can have fun harassing enemies alone. If things go wrong, she can then leave via her ultimate and trap the way back via her tactical ability.

Yes well, it is entirely possible to play Ash as a team. Indeed, it is able to hold precious information on the combat in the vicinity and therefore potentially the targets to be shot down. Since then, appear with your entire team behind the back of an already weakened enemy will give you a very good chance of winning.

Besides, you don’t have to play just one style or the other. Indeed, you will be able to adapt to the game and the needs of your team to do a little of both and become a real pain for your opponents.

