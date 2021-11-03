Apple increases production rate for iPhone 13s to the detriment of iPads

The shortage of components that has plagued the entire tech industry for many months now does not seem to be stopping. If Apple managed to get by so far, the Californian firm must make decisions as the Christmas holidays approach to maintain a constant flow of iPhone 13 to be placed under the tree.

It is only natural that Apple decided to reduce the production of its iPads by 50%, in favor of the latest smartphones to date. The range of tablets from the Apple brand has components also used in iPhones, which allows Tim Cook’s company to draw from its stocks to satisfy orders for said terminals. The old models of smartphones are also bearing the brunt of the shortage and see some of their parts going into the making of the iPhone 13.





IPhone lens under the trees

The Cupertino company prioritizes the iPhone 13 to the detriment of the iPad despite its excellent sales during the year. The iPad represents more than 32% of tablet sales and therefore ranks first, ahead of Samsung (19.1%). Over the year, more than 50 million iPads have passed, an increase of 6.7% according to the analysis firm IDC. It benefited in particular from the 2020 pandemic, which helped encourage tablet purchases. However, Apple’s flagship model still sells less than iPhones, especially at the end of the year. And the American and European markets are the most important for the apple company, representing 66% of the turnover of the firm, which cannot do without the euphoria of the end-of-year holidays as well as the shopping spree that results.