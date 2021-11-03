Ary Abittan accused of rape: a “degrading sexual act” in question, new sordid details

But where is the Ary Abittan affair? Accused of rape since October 31, 2021, the actor spent forty-eight hours in police custody and was indicted. A few hours before the Halloween holidays, he allegedly invited a 23-year-old young woman to his home, with whom he had an episodic relationship, and he would “imposed a degrading and unwilling sexual act“according to the testimony of the complainant, relayed by the newspaper The Parisian.

The facts allegedly took place on the evening of October 30 to 31, at the home of Ary Abittan located in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. Divorced, single and father of three daughters, the artist would have contacted this “simple knowledge“, employee of a digital platform, and would have had a first”protected sex“before things get out of hand.”To spice up the relationship, the actor would have taken initiatives that would not have pleased his young friend, could we already read in Point. Unconventional sex between man and woman. According to her, Ary Abittan would have ignored her refusal, yet explicitly expressed. “





A material item seized at his home

The police of the first district of the Parisian judicial police took up the investigation. Ary Abittan would be first “fallen from the clouds“, would have explained that he had even taken a shower with the young woman, then joined a party organized by friends … before he was confronted with an incriminating material element seized at his home. The actor of 47 years is supposed to start the tour of For real, his new one man show, from December 18, 2021 until 2023. He is also on the bill in the third part of the saga What have we done to the good Lord?, which will be screened in France from next February …

Ary Abittan remains presumed innocent of the alleged facts until the final judgment of this case.