Ary Abittan accused of rape: Bernard Montiel threatened with death after defending the actor

Journalist Bernard Montiel has revealed that he was the victim of insults and death threats after having defended his friend Ary Abittan on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste”.

His position is not to everyone’s taste. Indeed, on the plateau of Touche Pas à Mon Poste, Bernard Montiel returned to the indictment of his friend Ary Abittan with emotion: “Me, I do not believe in this story. We were all devastated. (…) ) I am also very surprised that the police give so many details. I am very shocked. “

Insulted and threatened with death

The journalist revealed that he had suffered many insults and death threats on social networks after defending the 47-year-old actor.

So in #TPMP we say that we should not go to trial, but when Bernard Montiel says that he doesn’t believe in it and that Ary Abittan is not like that, he is putting the potential victim on trial? You suck, man!

– The Director (@TheWebCitizen) November 1, 2021

“It’s amazing everything I could read … Once again, they wanted to behead me, once again!”, Entrusted Bernard Montiel to Cyril Hanouna. He had already been the victim of similar death threats after exclaiming “Long live Algeria” during a debate concerning Karim Benzema last May in TPMP.

Now I still stand up for Ary, nothing is proven

The journalist says he is “touched”

“The insults hit me because it was violent and people distorted my words. Me, I think of the alleged victim above all, if it’s true. But I wish everyone to defend their friend like me. Ary is my friend and until the end I will defend him, until proven guilty “, reaffirmed Bernard Montiel on the set of the C8 show.

Since the start of the affair, Bernard Montiel has tried to hear from his friend Ary Abittan, but he has gone unanswered.