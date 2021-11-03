Ary Abittan accused of rape: his alleged victim “physically and morally traumatized”, would live “recluse”

The day after the indictment of Ary Abittan, the chroniclers of Touche not at my post made new revelations. Especially about the alleged victim of the actor.

Ary Abittan facing justice. Arrested Sunday, October 31 and placed in police custody, the actor was indicted for rape after the complaint of a young woman. The day after the comedian was placed under judicial supervision, the chroniclers of Touche not at my post made new revelations. According to Guillaume Genton, Ary Abittan is “currently confined with his family in a hotel” where he is considering “a communication strategy to consider the future”. The chronicler spoke “at length” with the lawyer of the alleged victim, Arash Derambarsh, who told him that “this case would not only be a case of rape but also a case of violence”. According to Guillaume Genton, who reported the words of the council, violence would have been perpetrated by Ary Abittan on this young woman. His lawyer speaks of a “incredible violence” and of “injuries noted by the medico-judicial unit”.

The alleged victim, aged 21, is “said physically and mentally traumatized by the facts”. Student, she would not have been back to class since that evening and would live “recluse”, according to his lawyer. Arash Derambarsh also explained that it was not the first time she has seen Ary Abittan since they “had an affair” : “Facts of this type would have already happened“. According to the advice of this young woman, to “acts of rape aggravated by violence”, Ary Abittan would risk up to 15 years in prison. The actor has not spoken since his placement in police custody and refutes the facts with which he is accused. According to Bernard Montiel, he is supported by his partner. “She says it, she claims it, she supports it and she does not believe it”, affirmed the columnist of Touche not at my post, criticized and insulted for having defended Ary Abittan.

Ary Abittan has been placed under judicial supervision

“I find it very courageous that she said it. She could obviously have taken it badly since it is another young woman whom he had met in the meantime, whom he had already known for a few months. Very courageously, she said so. to everyone, to all our friends, that she support Ary, that she doesn’t believe in it, and I find that very strong of her “, he added in Don’t touch my post. As a reminder, Ary Abittan was arrested on October 31. The day before, he would have spent the evening with the complainant, would have had a protected sexual relationship then a second, during which the young woman was not consenting, as reported by Le Point. After filing his complaint, the police reportedly found bloody sheets at the actor’s Parisian home. Charged, he was placed under judicial supervision.

