Ary Abittan accused of rape: threatened after defending him, Bernard Montiel sets things straight

Targeted by threats for having defended his friend Ary Abittan on the set of TPMP, Bernard Montiel wanted to put things straight Tuesday, November 2, 2021 live on C8.

Successful actor, whether on stage, on television, or even in the cinema, Ary Abittan is in turmoil for several days now. The actor, who will soon be showing in the 3rd part of the trilogy What did we do to the good god?, issubject to a complaint for rapeon a young woman, who would have occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in her Parisian home. After his police custody, Ary Abittan was indicted and placed under judicial supervision. Since the revelation of this affair in the press, the comedian has been able to count on the support of his friend Bernard Montiel, who took his defense on the set of TPMP.

“Everyone is in shock. So there, frankly it’s the big surprise because we know him very well. I defend it because I know how he is and what relationship he has with women. He’s still extremely correct, he’s a very honest guy so, really, I don’t believe in this story“, declared the columnist of Cyril Hanouna Monday, November 1, 2021. Words which obviously did not please everyone, given that the former host of the cult show Video Gag has been the target of death threats. Back on the set of TPMP Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Bernard Montiel confided in this subject. “It’s amazing how much I’ve read. It’s unbelievably violent to the point of beheading. Really, they often want to behead me“, explained the columnist, referring here to the fact that he had already received death threats for welcoming the return of Karim Benzema to the French team in June 2021.

Bernard Montiel: “I still defend Ary, nothing has been proven”

“I just said he’s my friend and that I can’t believe it knowing him. […] Now, we are not in the privacy of people like I said yesterday. Corn it was extremely violent and it is not justified“, added Bernard Montiel, in order to clarify his initial remarks. In the end, the columnist believes that the Internet users at the origin of these threats would have”deformed [ses] about“.”They didn’t understand. […] I was thinking of the alleged victim. It is first of all that I think of course, if it is true“, he added, before once again taking the defense of Ary Abittan.”I wish everyone to stand up for their friends like this. Until the end, I will defend it as long as it is not proven to me otherwise. […] I still stand up for Ary, nothing is proven“, concluded Bernard Montiel.

