Assailed by fans, Leonardo DiCaprio makes a grand entrance at COP26 in Glasgow

The 46-year-old actor was far from going unnoticed when he arrived at an exhibition in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday, November 2, as part of COP26.

No sooner had he set foot in the Kew Carbon Garden exhibit in Glasgow than he found himself assailed by a horde of fans, journalists and other photographers. Leonardo DiCaprio made a grand arrival at the event held on Tuesday, November 2, as part of the COP26. The 46-year-old actor, masked, wearing a charcoal suit and wearing sunglasses, was surrounded by police and bodyguards. This did not prevent him from being arrested by an Australian spectator. She tried to alert him to the dangers of drilling on indigenous lands in his native country.

The day before, Leonardo DiCaprio had posed with the producer Paul Goodenough, founder of the organization Rewriting Extinction, which tries to prevent the disappearance of endangered species. Over the years, the actor, a fervent defender of the environment, has donated several millions to multiple organizations fighting against global warming. It has also supported companies producing products made from natural materials. And was appointed United Nations Ambassador thanks to his fight in favor of ecology.





An “urgent threat”

In 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio described environmental activist Greta Thunberg as one of the “leaders of our time”. Three years earlier, the hero of Titanic (1997) spoke of his fight for the preservation of the environment on the stage of the Oscars. He then qualified global warming as “the most urgent threat facing our species.” A plea that had not been to everyone’s liking. At the same time, the magazine Forbes wrote that the actor’s carbon footprint was certainly “much higher than he thought”. A problem Leonardo DiCaprio admitted to himself in the documentary Before the flood (2016), broadcast on National Geographic. Since then, the actor has been seen several times on commercial flights and has reportedly chosen this mode of transport to get to Glasgow. He should, in the coming days, deliver a series of speeches initiated at COP26.