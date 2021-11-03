ASSE: Claude Puel receives legendary support

Under intense criticism, Claude Puel received the support of a legendary player in the history of the Greens, Hervé Revelli. The latter is convinced that Puel will save ASSE’s place in Ligue 1.

If there is one coach who should feel very lonely at the moment in our L1 Championship, it is obviously Claude Puel. At the helm of a Stéphane team that goes from disappointment to disappointment, the French coach understood that the leaders of ASSE obviously intended to sell as quickly as possible, without really knowing how and to whom, and that the supporters did not ‘waited for one thing, his resignation. Claude Puel’s nights must therefore be short, because the latter is firmly convinced that his team has the means to do much better than this 20th and last place in the Ligue 1 standings. However, the Stéphanois coach is not alone, since this Tuesday, confiding in the Dauphiné, Hervé Revelli said all the confidence he had in Claude Puel to succeed in keeping the Greens in the elite of French football. The former international striker of AS Saint-Etienne, who himself was a coach, came to support the current manager of Sainté.





Claude Puel will save AS Saint-Etienne

From the top of his 75 years, Hervé Revelli shows his total support for Claude Puel. ” I am for those who support the club, for the guy who will save ASSE. I think Claude Puel will get us out of there, he’s the man for the job. A relegation? I do not even think about it. I don’t see the Greens in the second division. When we look at all the league games, I look at the teams with us at the bottom and those in the middle of the table and I tell myself that this is not possible. We will suffer but we will get out “, Believes the former player from Saint-Etienne, who won 7 French championship titles and four editions of the Coupe de France under the Greens jersey, even being elected player of the year in 1969. What bring great comfort to the current coach of AS Saint-Etienne.