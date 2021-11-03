Asterix: Playmobil launches Gallic figurines

The most famous of the little Gauls has a busy topicality. While the new album “Asterix and the Griffon” has just been released, the first since the death of its designer, Albert Uderzo, Asterix is ​​also preparing to enter the world of Playmobil.

The news stirred the community of Asterix fans, as well as admirers of the small figures of the German manufacturer! However, they will have to be patient, the marketing of the Asterix collection is not expected until next year. Hours of play in perspective for young and old while Playmobil already offers Roman and Greek characters.

Since 2015, Playmobil has acquired several licenses, to the delight of children and their parents who have approved the collections. Back to the future and Star Trek but also James bond and Scooby-Doo. The arrival of Asterix in the Playmobil universe is symptomatic of this evolution. “We have as many contemporary themes as imaginary themes. And in recent years, we have also had themes that are perhaps a little more aimed at teenagers, such as the Porsche or the Aston Martin from James Bond.“, explained to the antenna ofEurope 1 the French CEO of the Bruno Bérard group.

After the Greeks, Romans and Egyptians, here are the Gauls Playmobil … via a franchise #Asterix.

A first image of the catalog has leaked 👇 pic.twitter.com/l2SpqOc29O – Antiquipop (@antiquipop) August 27, 2021

A desire to combine two worlds

But just as Lutèce did not happen overnight, the arrival of Asterix at Playmobil takes time. “All the children who have played Playmobil one day have dreamed of being able to combine these two worlds. The gestation was a bit long since it is an idea that we pushed in 2016 and that we will launch in 2022. It took a little time for things to be done“, detailed the director of Playmobil in France. Six boxes will be launched next year … And the Roman legionaries will obviously be there!

The Gauls in the GEO History summary

➤ “The Gauls, the truth behind the myths”, GEO Histoire magazine, € 7.50, on newsstands until November 17, 2021.

➤ To see all GEO History issues available individually, it’s here! Already loyal to GEO content? So to not miss anything, discover our subscription plans to easily receive GEO Histoire at your home.

Manuel Cohen / Aurimages

Read also :





From the conquest of Gaul to the fall of the Roman Empire: the key dates

“The Gauls considered themselves to be the sons of the night”