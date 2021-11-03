More

    Audiences 8 pm: What score for the scoop of “Daily” last night on TMC which broadcast a cross interview with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen?

    Yann Barthès’ TMC show “Quotidien” yesterday offered a duplex with the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama and American rock legend Bruce Springsteen, as part of the promotion of the book they are co-signing, “Born in the USA”.

    An interview recorded in duplex from the United States and which aired last night in the second part of the show.

    A real communication coup, but which audience and the French were sensitive to this scoop? Here is the answer with the Médiamétrie hearings which have just been published: and huge surprise because Quotidien was beaten by Touche not at my post, which recorded almost 200,000 more viewers than TMC.


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Gilles Bouleau
    22.8% market share

    5,792,000 viewers


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Anne-Sophie Lapix
    21.8% market share

    4,781,000 viewers


    Scenes of households
    15.7% market share


    3,658,000 viewers


    More beautiful life
    11.4% market share

    2,649,000 viewers


    TPMP – part 2
    8.1% market share

    1,888,000 viewers


    Daily – Part 2
    7.2% market share

    1,665,000 viewers


    The Marseillais VS The rest of the world
    3% market share

    665,000 viewers


    C to you, next
    2.9% market share

    649,000 viewers


    As an aside
    0.8% market share

    179,000 viewers

